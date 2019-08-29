Macquarie targets $675-mn bet on green, tech assets to ramp up investment

Australian investment bank Group Ltd has targeted A$1 billion ($675.4 million) in its biggest capital raising to ramp up investment and take advantage of expected asset price growth in renewable energy, infrastructure and tech.

The raising comes just three months after reported A$5 billion in excess capital, prompting UBS analysts to question the need to sell shares while Goldman Sachs analysts called the exercise a “surprise”.

DSG Consumer raises $65 mn in third fund

Venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners announced the final close of its third fund at $65 million (Rs 465 crore), overshooting the target of $50 million, founder and managing director Deepak Shahdadpuri told VCCircle. The fund’s anchor investors are Belgian private investment firm Verlinvest SA, a New York headquartered single-family office, a global fund of funds and a Middle East single-family office.

The third fund—DSGCP III—had hit the first close at $30 million in April. The fund will invest between $500,000 and $2 million in seed or Series-A bets in 20-odd consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia.