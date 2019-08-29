Macquarie targets $675-mn bet on green, tech assets to ramp up investment

-
Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd has targeted A$1 billion ($675.4 million) in its biggest capital raising to ramp up investment and take advantage of expected asset price growth in renewable energy, infrastructure and tech.
The raising comes just three months after Macquarie reported A$5 billion in excess capital, prompting UBS analysts to question the need to sell shares while Goldman Sachs analysts called the exercise a “surprise”.
DSG Consumer raises $65 mn in third fund
Venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners announced the final close of its third fund at $65 million (Rs 465 crore), overshooting the target of $50 million, founder and managing director Deepak Shahdadpuri told VCCircle. The fund’s anchor investors are Belgian private investment firm Verlinvest SA, a New York headquartered single-family office, a global fund of funds and a Middle East single-family office.
The third fund—DSGCP III—had hit the first close at $30 million in April. The fund will invest between $500,000 and $2 million in seed or Series-A bets in 20-odd consumer brands in India and Southeast Asia.
