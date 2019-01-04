Maggi noodles completely safe for consumption: FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal

JUST IN
Business Standard

FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said all the test reports on Maggi noodles, since its re-entry into the domestic market, had found it to be fit for consumption.

Arnab Dutta 

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Thursday that Maggi noodles was completely safe for consumption. FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal told Business Standard that all the test reports on Maggi noodles, since its re-entry into the domestic market, had found it to be fit for consumption.

“Nestlé India has been regularly conducting and submitting test reports on Maggi as per self-compliance procedure. There have been no negative reports on Maggi since it was re-launched," he said.

First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 02:37 IST

