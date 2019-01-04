Maggi noodles completely safe for consumption: FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Thursday that noodles was completely safe for consumption. CEO told Business Standard that all the test reports on noodles, since its re-entry into the domestic market, had found it to be fit for consumption.

“Nestlé India has been regularly conducting and submitting test reports on as per self-compliance procedure. There have been no negative reports on Maggi since it was re-launched," he said.