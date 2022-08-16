JUST IN
SpiceJet ends dispute with lessor; seeks Rs 200 crore loan to clear dues
SBI starts insolvency process against sugar firm Bajaj Hindusthan at NCLT
Rare Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech files IPO papers with Sebi
Adani Group may up the game in India's aluminium production space
Race for bauxite blocks in Odisha likely to hot up ahead of auction
Kalanithi Maran, SpiceJet ready for mediation to settle dispute: SC told
Logistics unicorn Ecom Express sets up warehouse to serve Bengaluru
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
NTPC floats tender to raise Rs 5,000-cr term loan, bids invited till Aug 31
GIC, Capital Group buy KKR's entire stake in Max Health; stock surges 10%
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Embassy REIT has delivered 50% total returns since listing: Vikaash Khdloya
Business Standard

Mahanagar Gas cuts PNG and CNG prices on higher supply from govt

The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram to Rs 80 per kg, as per an official statement

Topics
Mahanagar Gas

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Brokerages ask clients to 'subscribe' to Mahanagar Gas IPO

Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following an increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government.

The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 4 per standard cubic metre to Rs 48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by Rs 6 a kilogram to Rs 80 per kg, as per an official statement.

After the rate revision, CNG usage will help a vehicle owner save 48 per cent on fuel costs in the financial capital, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) said.

In the case of PNG users, the savings will be 18 per cent when compared with the most used alternative Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Mahanagar Gas

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 22:10 IST

`
.