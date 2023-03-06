Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects

(MGL) has acquired Unison Enviro (UEPL), an entity previously owned by Ashoka Buildcon and North Haven, which is an affiliate of Morgan Stanley India Infra Fund. MGL will take 100 per cent stake in UEPL for a consideration of Rs 531 crore. MGL is a leading natural gas distribution company supplying compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas and Raigad district.