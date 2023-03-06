JUST IN
Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects
Valuation comfort remains with PSU banks despite sharp gains
Street cautious on ABFRL amid weak performance in value segment
Aviation sector seen returning to profit in FY24 on higher traffic, pricing
Brighter prospects ahead for power sector stocks amid economic momentum
Valuations, demand uptick hopes favour Indian metal companies
Siemens scaling new heights on strong performance, govt's infra thrust
Despite NCLT setback, analysts remain positive on Zee Entertainment
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
With peak summer season ahead, Voltas may see volumes and margin gains
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
GSTN empanels EY, IRIS, 2 other firms to provide e-invoice registration
icon-arrow-left
Sensex reclaims 60,000, rises 1,315 points in two trading sessions
Business Standard

Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects

Tailwinds for the industry in the form of decline in gas prices are also near-term positive

Topics
Mahanagar Gas | acquisition | CNG

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Brokerages ask clients to 'subscribe' to Mahanagar Gas IPO

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has acquired Unison Enviro (UEPL), an entity previously owned by Ashoka Buildcon and North Haven, which is an affiliate of Morgan Stanley India Infra Fund. MGL will take 100 per cent stake in UEPL for a consideration of Rs 531 crore. MGL is a leading natural gas distribution company supplying compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas and Raigad district.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahanagar Gas

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.