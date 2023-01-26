JUST IN
Mahanagar to Margin Call: How mass layoffs have been depicted on screen
Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 405,000 units in Jan
Adani group looks to invest in petrochem, mining projects in Azerbaijan
Vi targeting tier 3 cities to protect rural customer base: Report
Sequoia emphasises 'zero tolerance' for irregularities after GoMechanic row
Hindenburg allegations against Adani puts investor trust in India in doubt
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
Hapag-Lloyd to buy 40% stake in container terminal firm JM Baxi Ports
Adani Group to sue USA's Hindenburg for 'malafide, mischievous' report
Accel, Tiger Global mulling to exit e-commerce firm Flipkart: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 405,000 units in Jan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mahanagar to Margin Call: How mass layoffs have been depicted on screen

In India, filmmakers have mostly looked at impact of mass firings on blue-collar workers

Topics
layoff | movies | film industry

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Mahanagar to Margin Call: How mass layoffs have been depicted on screen
In India, layoffs have been represented in quite different ways

In one of the most poignant sequences of the 2011 film Margin Call, Kevin Spacey’s character Sam Rogers storms out of his cabin and heads over to meet the firm’s chief executive officer John Tuld, played by Jeremy Irons. On his way up, Rogers bumps into several employees heading out boxes in hand, their contracts terminated.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on layoff

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 16:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.