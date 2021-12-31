Maharashtra distributors to stop Colgate products supply in phases

Distributors have decided to stop the supply of Palmolive India ( India) products across the state of in phases from January 1 due to the issue of price parity between the traditional trade and organised channel, which includes players like Jiomart, Metro Cash & Carry and commerce B2B like Udaan, Elastic Run.

This move is similar to the action the traditional distribution channel will take with the distribution of Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) products in the state.

Distributors will first stop procuring MaxFresh from the company and stop supplying it to retailers from January 1, and eight days later they will stop supplying Colgate Vedshakti. Mid-January onwards, distributors will stop supplying Colgate toothbrushes, said at least two distributors in the traditional channel. The traditional distributors in the state will completely stop the supply of Colgate products from February 1.

Colgate-Palmolive in a response to Business Standard's query said, "At Colgate-Palmolive, our strong relationship with distributors developed over the past 8 decades has been based on the foundation of mutual trust and transparency. We continue to keep the best interest and growth of our partners as a key priority irrespective of their size or scale." The company also said, "We have engaged with our distributor network and are looking to address their challenges and find solutions that help grow their business, ensuring our consumers continue to have access to their favourite and trusted brands."

According to a distributor, the toothpaste major had told its traditional distributors in the state at a product launch event in Pune that teh company sells its products across all channels at the same price. The distributors, however, do not agree.

Distributors have resorted to this move after the apex body of distributors sent two letters to FMCG against the price parity between traditional distributors and other organised business-to-business (B2B) distribution firms, both online and offline, which have entered the sector in the last few years.

This issue began as traditional distributors offer retailers margins in the range of 8-12 per cent compared with 15-20 per cent offered by big-box B2B stores and online distributors. The organised trade channel of distributors commit higher volumes to FMCG compared to a traditional channel distributor thus making it easier for big box B2B players to offer higher margins to retailers. As a result, retailers have increasingly started to procure stocks from the organised channel of distribution hurting the traditional trade.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which has over 450,000 members, had sought a meeting with FMCG firms to resolve the issue.

In its first letter sent earlier this month, AICPDF stated that if its demands are not met, then it will start a “non-cooperation movement” against FMCG companies from January 1. In its list of demands, distributors have asked for uniform pricing and schemes across distribution channels (traditional, organised B2B). So far, Nestle India, ITC, Dabur and Marico have discussed the issue with traditional distributors, according to distributors, but the issue still remains unresolved.

On Friday, HUL said in an exchange filing that it will ensure the supply of its products remains uninterrupted and also clarified that it has had no engagements with AICPDF so far.

“HUL has a long-standing relationship with its distributors that is based on trust and mutuality of interest. Our distributors have overwhelmingly conveyed to us that they will rebuff any attempts to create a wedge between the company and our trusted distributors,” HUL said in the exchange filing.

HUL also said, “The company remains committed to ensuring that distributors earn a fair return on their investments and enhancing capabilities in their general trade.”

“General trade (GT) continues to be our largest channel and our distributors (redistribution stockists) are our valued partners," it said.

The company also said it remains committed to enhancing capabilities in its GT network and has taken several actions such as deploying technology for order placements through its eB2B app, Shikhar, supporting its distributors to increase their direct reach and has introduced specially tailored programmes with reputed academic institutions to help them hone their business skills and become future-ready.

"Our arrangements with our distributor partners are ‘not exclusive’. We sell and distribute our products across all channels such as GT, modern trade, ecommerce, cash & carry B2B etc to make it convenient for our shoppers & consumers to buy our trusted brands. However, based on shopper buying habits, channel structures and cost of operations the assortment offered could be different,” HUL said. Adding: “As channels evolve, we will continue to take up new initiatives with an objective to help scale up business for our distributors and to strengthen our distribution.”

Meanwhile, Edelweiss Securities said in its report that these issues (the company and distributors) have happened earlier and expects HUL and distributors to come to an agreement soon since both need each other. The brokerage said that these kind of differences and tussles would further drive consolidation in favour of organised players and online players.

“Important to note that now HUL services 15 per cent of its demand digitally, which is a significant advantage (but wasn’t so a few years ago),” Edelweiss said in its report adding that it is a recurring issue and it does not expect any permanent truce.

It also stated that it is more important to monitor issues such as price hikes, rural slowdown, winter and covid-related restrictions than this issue in

based distributors of Colgate India affiliated with AICPDF:

* To stop supplying Colgate Maxfresh range of products from Jan 1

* To stop supplying Colgate Vedshakti range of products eight days later

* Will stop supplying Colgate toothbrushes from mid-January

* From February 1, they will completely stop the sale of Colgate India products if the matter is not resolved