JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Auto sector to start picking up only in FY21: Daimler India's Satyakam Arya
Business Standard

Mahindra Electric joins hands with Dassault Systemes for EV testing

Mahindra Electric is using a particular offering from the Dassault Systemes' stable called SIMULIA

Yuvraj Malik  |  Bengaluru 

Mahindra Electric joins hands with Dassault Systemes for EV testing

Mahindra Electric Mobility of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has partnered French multi-national software firm Dassault Systemes to use its technology for faster electric vehicle (EV) development.

Dassault Systemes, part of Dassault Group, is popular for its 3DEXPERIENCE platform that is used world over for designing, testing, and simulation in a range of industries.

Mahindra Electric is using a particular offering from the Dassault Systemes' stable called SIMULIA for simulating the functioning of automotive components in a virtual environment.

While the partnership is announced only now, Dassault Systemes said it had been working with Mahindra Electric for months on its existing and some new EV models. Mahindra Electric's portfolio includes eVerito and e20Plus passenger vehicles, eSupro cargo van, and three-wheeler passenger trucks Treo and eAlfa Mini. “OEMs want to develop new vehicles faster,” said Olivier Sappin, vice-president of transportation and mobility, Dassault Systemes. “It typically takes 4-5 years for a new model (to roll out), but now the companies want to do it in 2-3 years.”

Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said: “From two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles, the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for a big growth.”
First Published: Tue, September 10 2019. 21:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU