Mahindra Electric joins hands with Dassault Systemes for EV testing

Mobility of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has partnered French multi-national software firm to use its technology for faster electric vehicle (EV) development.

Dassault Systemes, part of Dassault Group, is popular for its 3DEXPERIENCE platform that is used world over for designing, testing, and simulation in a range of industries.

is using a particular offering from the Dassault Systemes' stable called SIMULIA for simulating the functioning of automotive components in a virtual environment.

While the partnership is announced only now, said it had been working with for months on its existing and some new EV models. Mahindra Electric's portfolio includes eVerito and e20Plus passenger vehicles, eSupro cargo van, and three-wheeler passenger trucks Treo and eAlfa Mini. “OEMs want to develop new vehicles faster,” said Olivier Sappin, vice-president of transportation and mobility, “It typically takes 4-5 years for a new model (to roll out), but now the want to do it in 2-3 years.”

Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said: “From two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles, the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for a big growth.”