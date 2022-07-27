JUST IN

Mahindra Lifespaces' chairman Arun Nanda retires, successor named
Biocon net profit rises 71% to Rs 144 cr in June quarter; revenue rises 23%
IT companies' margins decline to decade-low of 23.2% in June quarter
Poonawalla Fincorp's consolidated Q1 net profit up 118% to Rs 141 crore
Hero MotoCorp selects Accenture to enhance supply chain, reduce costs
India's top companies flag slowdown concerns as global recession looms
5G spectrum auction: Why the 700-MHz band is on telcos' bandwidth
Boeing surprises with positive cash flow in Q2 but misses estimates
Transport union protests Dunzo 'warning to riders' about supporting strikes
Paytm says data 'safe' after report of cyber breach affecting 3.4 mn users
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Biocon net profit rises 71% to Rs 144 cr in June quarter; revenue rises 23%

Business Standard

Mahindra Lifespaces' chairman Arun Nanda retires, successor named

Nanda joined the Mahindra Group in 1973 and has held several important positions within the group over the years

Topics
Mahindra Group | Mahindra Lifespace | Anand Mahindra

BS Reporter 
Arun Nanda
Arun Nanda

Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Wednesday announced Arun Nanda’s retirement as chairman. Nanda will be succeeded by Ameet Hariani, an independent director on the board since 2017.

Nanda joined the Mahindra Group in 1973 and has held several important positions within the group over the years. He was inducted into the board of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) in August 1992 and resigned as executive director in March 2010 to focus on the social sector and create a favourable ecosystem for senior citizens. He continued as a non-executive director of M&M from April 2010 till August 2014.

“Arun has been an invaluable part of the Mahindra Group and been instrumental in its growth and expansion, especially in the services business,” Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said.
Read our full coverage on Mahindra Group

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 22:16 IST

`
.