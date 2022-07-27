Mahindra Lifespaces' chairman Arun Nanda retires, successor named

-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Wednesday announced Arun Nanda’s retirement as chairman. Nanda will be succeeded by Ameet Hariani, an independent director on the board since 2017.
Nanda joined the Mahindra Group in 1973 and has held several important positions within the group over the years. He was inducted into the board of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) in August 1992 and resigned as executive director in March 2010 to focus on the social sector and create a favourable ecosystem for senior citizens. He continued as a non-executive director of M&M from April 2010 till August 2014.
“Arun has been an invaluable part of the Mahindra Group and been instrumental in its growth and expansion, especially in the services business,” Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group, said.