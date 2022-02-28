Mahindra Logistics to buy majority stake in ZipZap Logistics' Whizzard

-
Mahindra Logistics (MLL) on Monday said it would be buying a majority stake in ZipZap Logistics, a last-mile logistics service provider operating under its brand ‘Whizzard’. The acquisition will complement MLL’s existing last mile delivery business and EDeL, its Electric Vehicle (EV) based delivery services. The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.
Expanding technology based last mile services is an integral part of MLL’s growth strategy and this transaction will help accelerate addition of technology, geographical coverage and operational capabilities, the company said in a statement. Hyderabad based Whizzard operates an intra-city distribution network for digital commerce and last mile delivery. Whizzard currently enables seamless handling of 60 million packages per year, across diverse segments.
Led by the founding team of Ankit Madhania and Arun Rao, Whizzard has grown 10x in the last three years and serves customers with its full stack digital capabilities and micro-distribution centres catering to 3,000-plus pin codes.
Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, MLL said the last-mile delivery and fulfillment continues to see strong tailwinds with increased digital adoption, expanding delivery networks and onset of quick commerce. "This association will enhance and strengthen our existing presence for our customers in e-commerce and other segments. The Whizzard team has built deep capabilities and delivered strong growth till date. We look forward to building the association together and providing customers integrated solutions”
Mandhania and Rao, co-founders of Whizzard said, “Mahindra Logistics is one of the most respected logistics companies in India. We believe that being downstream to this and respected brand with a large customer base is a significant strategic advantage for a last mile delivery company like us. We are thrilled to join hands with Mahindra Logistics and look forward to rapidly scaling our business in the coming years”.
