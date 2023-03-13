JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra sells over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive
LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies dips marginally to Rs 6,183 cr
Hyundai signs agreement to acquire General Motors 's Talegaon plant
Shriram Finance aims to raise $2.44 bn in FY24 to fund growth: Official
Warehousing developer Pragati Group raises $200mn from Singapore based fund
SC to hear Torrent plea against NCLAT allowing 2nd RCap auction on March 20
BrightNight, ACEN ink $250 mn pact for India renewables buildout
SVB collapse brings Softbank's startup financing under investors' lens
Fitch Affirms 'BBB-' ratings for Adani Electricity Mumbai's dollar bond
Nokia join hands with Netplus to deliver broadband services in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies dips marginally to Rs 6,183 cr
icon-arrow-left
Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $43 bn to deepen reach into treating cancer
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra sells over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has sold over 6 per cent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive

Topics
Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra CIE Automotive

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra and Mahindra
Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said it has sold over 6 per cent stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive.

The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

The sale has been executed on the stock exchanges at a gross price of Rs 357.39 per share, it added.

Following the sale, the shareholding of the company in Mahindra CIE Automotive has come down from 9.25 per cent to 3.19 per cent of its share capital, Mahindra & Mahindra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 17:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.