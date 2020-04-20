Mahindra & Mahindra tractor-led portfolio to cushion revenue fall

Mahindra & Mahindra's stock has gained 25 per cent compared to the 20 per cent uptick for its peer index, BSE Auto, riding on expectations that the company’s rural portfolio and better capital allocation should help it navigate the slowdown better.



With the resumption of agricultural activities from April 20, retail outlets that sell agricultural machinery and spare parts are expected to resume their operations. Further interstate movement of harvesting and sowing related machines such as combined harvester is also exempted from the lockdown.

M&M will be a major beneficiary from the relaxations given to farm work. About 35 per cent of its volumes are from tractors while half of the volumes from the auto sector are from the rural areas. On an overall basis (auto, tractors and light commercial vehicles), about two thirds of volumes and about 70 per cent of revenues come from the rural segment. Given the record Rabi sowing, steady harvesting activities and normal monsoons expected, brokerages expect demand in the tractor segment to be resilient in FY21. Further, the government’s focus on the rural segment should boost demand helping post a strong recovery especially in the festival months later in the year.



Volumes in the tractor sector are expected to be lower by 5-10 per cent as compared to fall of over 20-25 per cent for all other segments. Analysts expect the company to maintain its market share at 40-41 per cent in the year. The higher sales of tractors to its overall volumes is positive for M&M as margins in the farm equipment segment at 18 per cent is thrice that of the auto segment.

Though half of the volumes in the auto space come from rural segment, analysts believe that M&M will struggle to sell even Bolero and Scorpio as demand for discretionary spends is expected to pick up only gradually as retail showrooms (utility and light commercial vehicles) continue to be under lockdown. Demand worries and plant shutdown impact was visible in March for the auto segment which witnessed an 88 per cent decline in year-on-year volumes.

In addition to its tractor portfolio, the other positive from the street’s perspective is the improvement in the capital allocation policy. Recently, the company decided not to invest more capital in its subsidiary Ssangyong Motors given the risks from Covid-19. The company will invest $32 million as compared to the initial plan of investing $406 million over the next three years. Analysts believe the company could delay or review investments across its loss-making subsidiaries as well as capital expenditure plan for core operations.

In the near term, the key triggers would be March quarter results. The company is expected to post 38 per cent fall in revenues led by the auto segment while margins are expected to decline by 220 basis points to 11 per cent. Though analysts expect a 60 per cent fall in net profit to about Rs 400 crore as compared to over Rs 1,000 crore in the year ago quarter there is no balance sheet risk. The company, according to IIFL is expected to end FY20 with net cash of Rs 3,000 crore.

While there are positives on the tractor sales, capital allocation policy and valuations (reasonable on a price to book basis of around 1x), investors should be cautious as there are little signs of recovery for the utility and light commercial portfolio of the company.