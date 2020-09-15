JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

LIC's FY21 business will be higher than last year: Chairman Kumar
Business Standard

Major defaults in our corp bond holdings due to Covid unlikely: LIC chief

In a Q&A, chairman M R Kumar says the insurance behemoth isn't considering scaling down targets and hopes to reach its budgeted figures at the end of FY21

Topics
Life Insurance Corporation | Life insurers | IDBI Bank

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman M R Kumar, in an interview with Subrata Panda, puts forth his views on the life insurance sector, LIC’s growth targets, gains from equity investments and implications of the pandemic on corporate India, in which LIC is heavily invested via bonds. Edited Excerpts: New business performance of the life insurance sector picked up in July and August, after contracting in Q1.

How will the sector perform in FY21? Life insurance business has a direct correlation with the economic activity of the country. The lockdown and its related ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU