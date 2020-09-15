Major defaults in our corp bond holdings due to Covid unlikely: LIC chief

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Chairman M R Kumar, in an interview with Subrata Panda, puts forth his views on the life insurance sector, LIC’s growth targets, gains from equity investments and implications of the pandemic on corporate India, in which LIC is heavily invested via bonds. Edited Excerpts: New business performance of the life insurance sector picked up in July and August, after contracting in Q1.

How will the sector perform in FY21? Life insurance business has a direct correlation with the economic activity of the country. The lockdown and its related ...