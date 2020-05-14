MakeMyTrip partners premium hotels to launch online delivery service

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown 2.0: Zomato ends funding of discounts amid Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19 crisis: Consumer internet start-ups brace for salary cuts, layoffs
New feature on Zomato lets users monitor temperature of delivery partners
Hotel quarantines for coronavirus: You cannot check out any time you like
Hotel stock investors fear June quarter due to coronavirus impact
-
MakeMyTrip (MMT) said it has partnered with premium hotel chains and independent properties in select cities across India to roll out online gourmet delivery service.
With dine-in experiences coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the company aims to bring culinary experiences from top restaurants to the doorstep of customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, MakeMyTrip said.
With a commitment of adhering to food safety and hygiene standards, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in respective cities, it added.
"Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes," MakeMyTrip Emerging Businesses Chief Business Officer Deepak Tuli said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU