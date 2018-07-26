MakeMyTrip picks up stake in travel tech solutions firm Bitla Software

(MMT) has acquired a stake in Bitla Software, a Bengaluru-based travel technology solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum. This is the firm's sixth investment in technology space.

provides cloud and mobile-based applications which are widely used by bus operators, bus ticket distribution platforms, online ticketing portals, hotels and tour operators.

“We look to foster faster innovations in order to accelerate growth in these travel segments. Our latest investment in is aimed at providing an extensive suite of technology products and solutions for the bus and hotel supplier ecosystem which will further strengthen our market position,” said Deep Kalra, chairman of MMT





secured as a part of its acquisition of Goibibo in 2016 and the bus ticketing business saw the issuance of 39 million tickets a growth of 48 per cent on a year on year basis.