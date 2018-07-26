JUST IN
MakeMyTrip picks up stake in travel tech solutions firm Bitla Software

Deal value undisclosed; This is firm's sixth investment in tech space; target company's cloud, mobile applications are used by bus operators, ticketing portals, hotels and tour operators

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

MakeMyTrip (MMT) has acquired a stake in Bitla Software, a Bengaluru-based travel technology solutions provider, for an undisclosed sum. This is the firm's sixth investment in technology space.

Bitla Software provides cloud and mobile-based applications which are widely used by bus operators, bus ticket distribution platforms, online ticketing portals, hotels and tour operators.

“We look to foster faster innovations in order to accelerate growth in these travel segments. Our latest investment in Bitla Software is aimed at providing an extensive suite of technology products and solutions for the bus and hotel supplier ecosystem which will further strengthen our market position,” said Deep Kalra, chairman of MMT

MMT secured redBus brand as a part of its acquisition of Goibibo in 2016 and the bus ticketing business saw the issuance of 39 million tickets a growth of 48 per cent on a year on year basis.
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 16:30 IST

