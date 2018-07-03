Zomato hires former MakeMyTrip COO as CEO of food delivery biz

has appointed former executive as the chief executive of its as the online food ordering company looks to accelerate its growth.

An Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta alumnus, Gupta worked at PepsiCo International for eight years before joining in 2008. At the online travel company, he played a pivotal role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in holidays’ business and mobile first approach.

"We’re thrilled to have Mohit join our team - he is one of the few internet industry veterans who has helped build a formidable transactions business in India,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO,

Over the last year, has seen the reshuffling of its leadership team. Business Standard had earlier reported that new investors Ant Financial and older ones, including Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings, wanted a rejig in the top management to boost some of its verticals, including the delivery business, which is crucial for Zomato’s growth. Pankaj Chaddah, one of the founders of the company, had quit earlier this year.

The company had in February raised $200 million from Ant Financial, raising its valuation to $1 billion.