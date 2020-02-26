Making global strides: Bajaj Auto eyes 2.2 mn units of exports by FY20-end

At Bajaj Auto’s corporate headquarters in Akurdi near Pune one cannot miss an installation of a globe with flags of as many as 70 countries. These are export destinations for company’s two- and three-wheelers.

At a time when the domestic market has been reeling under a prolonged slowdown, a strong order book from the export markets has offered a good buffer and has helped Bajaj outperform its peers in terms of gains to the shareholders and margins. In line with the broader slowing trend in the domestic market, however, Bajaj’s volumes skidded 14 per cent to ...