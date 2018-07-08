Making relevant products will be top priority: Network Intelligence founder

What do your bank, your neighbour’s bank, your last order from your favourite e-commerce site and a large IT MNC have in common? Well, all require cybersecurity for protection from the ever-rising danger of cyber snooping and data leaks.

One of the major headaches a lot of companies, especially in banking and financial services, face is the large number of regulatory security requirements that they need to fulfil. It results in multiple security products, different forms of access based on employee roles and varied levels of security, even for accessing the company networks. ...