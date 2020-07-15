Malini Parthasarathy replaces N Ram as chairperson of The Hindu group

Malini Parthasarathy has taken over as the new Chairperson of Group of Publications. She will be replacing N Ram.

Parthasarathy was the Co-Chairperson of Group of Publications also the former Editor of (2013-16).

She was earlier Executive Editor of the paper from 1996 to 2004. Parthasarathy has been a political journalist for three decades and more, writing reports and editorials on major themes in Indian politics and on India’s foreign policy, with a major focus on relations with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

She also founded The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy, a think-tank intended to highlight and scrutinise critical public policy and institutional issues of concern in the national arena. The Centre was launched in January 2013 under the auspices of The Hindu group. She was the Director of the Centre at its inception.

Parthasarathy has an MS in journalism from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a PhD from the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. After graduation from Columbia Journalism School, she was briefly a Visiting journalist at the Washington Post before joining The Hindu in 1983.

During her tenure as Editor, The Hindu posted a 20 per cent increase in readership nationwide. A new web-based initiative, a blog called Thread, tackles the same themes the newspaper does, but in a different tenor. It was launched during this period and is an attractive source of for younger readers, according to The Hindu Centre.