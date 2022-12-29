Mamaearth parent files papers for IPO, co-founders to dilute stake

-
-
Honasa Consumer, the parent firm of beauty brand Mamaearth, has filed papers with the market regulator to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 46.8 million shares. Investors, including co-founders, Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala and Rohit Kumar Bansal will dilute their holdings.
Honasa Consumer was valued at $1.2 billion in January, making it the first unicorn of 2022. The company raised $52 million in a funding round led by Sequoia.
The company said proceeds from the IPO will be utilised in advertising, setting up exclusive outlets and investing in a subsidiary called Bhabani Blunt Hairdressing.
Mamaearth is Honasa's flagship brand. After launching Mamaearth, Honasa has added five new brands in body care, hair, colour cosmetics and fragrance segments.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial and J.P. Morgan India are the book running lead managers to the issue.
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:46 IST
