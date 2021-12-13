Managed services firm Prodapt buys UK-based SLR Dynamics for unknown sum

-
-
Chennai-based tech consulting and managed services provider Prodapt has said that it acquired SLR Dynamics, a UK-based company focussed on digital engineering and automation services in the TMT industry.
SLR Dynamics counts leading European and African telcos as customers. This is Prodapt’s second acquisition for the year following its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic in August.
The acquisition of SLR Dynamics will strengthen Prodapt’s leadership position in the connectedness vertical. With the TMT industry accelerating digital transformation journeys using technologies.
“I am excited to welcome the SLR Dynamics team to the Prodapt family,” said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and chief executive officer, Prodapt. “The capabilities of SLR Dynamics in Cloud, Security, IoT and Product design will play an important role as Prodapt continues to become the preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of hyper-connectivity,” he added.
This acquisition will also result in protecting over 100 jobs at SLR Dynamics. Over the next three years, Prodapt plans to grow the UK team by adding 400-500 employees with a plan to invest GBP 50 million.
“Prodapt’s decision to pick the UK as its investment destination of choice is a vote of confidence in the UK economy and demonstrates the strength of UK and India’s bilateral relationship. We look forward to working together closely to bring high-value jobs and economic growth to every corner of the UK as we build back stronger from the pandemic,” said Gerry Grimstone, British investment minister.
Founded in 2009 to accelerate the adoption of a unified communications (UC) offering, SLR Dynamics has forged ahead and boasts an enviable client roster. SLR Dynamics has successfully executed multiple complex programs across UC, SDN/NFV, Cloud, Security, IoT and Mobile Money.
"SLR Dynamics has always focussed on building teams with deep domain knowledge and delivering high-quality services to our customers,” said Salim Raza, CEO, SLR Dynamics. “Joining Prodapt will enable us to offer much deeper capabilities, take on larger engagements and deliver significantly enhanced value to our global telecom customers.”
