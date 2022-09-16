Mankind Pharma files for Rs 5,500 cr IPO, investors to exit partially

The fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the domestic market, Mankind Pharma, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO). Sources say that the company is looking to raise Rs 5,500 crore, making it one of the largest pharma IPOs in recent years.

The will comprise an offer for sale of 40 million equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders, the DRHP said.

The promoters include Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, Sheetal Arora, Ramesh Juneja Family Trust, Rajeev Juneja Family Trust and Prem Sheetal Family Trust. Investors such as Chrys Capital and Capital International are likely to make a partial exit through the listing.

However, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, the DRHP said. “Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India,” it said.

The offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

Earlier this year, Macleods Pharma too had filed a DRHP for a Rs 5,000-crore . However, reports suggest that the company has put the plan on hold after a valuation mismatch post discussions with investors. The largest pharma filed in recent years was by Gland Pharma in November 2020 for Rs 6,480 crore.

“We are India’s fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales, and the second-largest in terms of sales volume for the Financial Year 2022 (IQVIA MAT March 2022),” Mankind said in the DRHP.

Mankind, the makers of marquee brands such as Manforce condoms, Prega News, and Gas-O-Fast, is focused on the domestic market which contributed 97.6 per cent of its total revenues in FY22. It has largely grown organically.

“We have created 36 brands in our pharmaceutical business, each of which have achieved over Rs 500 million in domestic sales in financial year 2022 (IQVIA MAT March 2022),” it claimed. It has one of the largest distribution networks of medical representatives in the Indian pharmaceutical market, and over 80 per cent of doctors in the country have prescribed its formulations during FY22, the company said.

Mankind posted consolidated revenues of Rs 7,977.5 crore in FY22, up from Rs 6,385.3 crore in FY21. The profit for the year FY22 was Rs 1,452.9 crore.

The company has a 4.4 per cent share of the Indian pharma market.