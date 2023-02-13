MapmyIndia invests in drone firm Indrones to expand customer offering

Geospatial software company has bought a 20 per cent stake in drone start-up Indrones Solutions for Rs 7 crore, saying the will be used to offer high-definition 3D maps.

Indrones manufactures for a variety of uses and provides drone-based solutions for governments, cities, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture. The start-up, which is based in Navi Mumbai, has developed technologies for efficient and cost-effective data collection, processing and analytics.

Delhi-based said its will help Indrones in offering “industry-leading” and solutions. “We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large base of enterprise customers across industry verticals and consumers through cutting-edge capabilities of drones,” said Rakesh Verma, chairman and managing director of .

Indrones works with clients across India in the ‘Drone as a Service’ (DaaS) model. The new will enable the company to scale up operations, deliver larger projects, and build for newer use cases. It will also use the new investment to improve products and offerings and help the company develop digital solutions in the drone sector at par with global standards.

“We are thrilled to have MapmyIndia on board who shares our vision of contributing to the growth of India's digital economy. Drones today are solving some of the most complex problems across industries like mining, construction, oil & gas, infrastructure, agriculture, etc., and Indrones is here to be a part of the digital transformation journey of its customers," said Pravin Prajapati, founder and CEO of Indrones.