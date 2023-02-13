JUST IN
Govt to initiate closure of SAIL's steel unit in Bhadravathi: MoS Finance
Why the British operations remain a drag on Tata Steel's performance
Higher Ulip sales, repricing in annuity products squeezed margins at LIC
Nissan, Renault to invest Rs 5,300 cr in India to make 6 new models
Reliance seeks $12.75 per mn thermal unit for CBM gas, ONGC wants $9.35
JCB to enter mass segment to achieve 30-fold spike in card base in 5 years
Chemplast Sanmar to spend Rs 680 cr on expanding CMC works at Hosur
Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles
575 small firms hiring employees laid off by tech giants: Report
Apple supplier Salcomp sees India revenue of $2-$3 bn, plans rapid hiring
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Govt to initiate closure of SAIL's steel unit in Bhadravathi: MoS Finance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MapmyIndia invests in drone firm Indrones to expand customer offering

Geospatial software company buys 20% stake in start-up that has developed technologies for data collection

Topics
MapmyIndia | Drones | Investment

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock Market Investment

Geospatial software company MapmyIndia has bought a 20 per cent stake in drone start-up Indrones Solutions for Rs 7 crore, saying the investment will be used to offer high-definition 3D maps.

Indrones manufactures drones for a variety of uses and provides drone-based solutions for governments, cities, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture. The start-up, which is based in Navi Mumbai, has developed technologies for efficient and cost-effective data collection, processing and analytics.

Delhi-based MapmyIndia said its investment will help Indrones in offering “industry-leading” drones and solutions. “We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large base of enterprise customers across industry verticals and consumers through cutting-edge capabilities of drones,” said Rakesh Verma, chairman and managing director of MapmyIndia.

Indrones works with clients across India in the ‘Drone as a Service’ (DaaS) model. The new investment will enable the company to scale up operations, deliver larger projects, and build drones for newer use cases. It will also use the new investment to improve products and offerings and help the company develop digital solutions in the drone sector at par with global standards.

“We are thrilled to have MapmyIndia on board who shares our vision of contributing to the growth of India's digital economy. Drones today are solving some of the most complex problems across industries like mining, construction, oil & gas, infrastructure, agriculture, etc., and Indrones is here to be a part of the digital transformation journey of its customers," said Pravin Prajapati, founder and CEO of Indrones.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MapmyIndia

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.