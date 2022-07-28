MapMyIndia launches 360 degree panaromic street view 'Mappls RealView'

Even as Google announced the launch of Street View, today also announced the launch of its 360-degree panoramic street view offering called Mappls RealView.

The service will be available on MapmyIndia's consumer mapping portal Mappls on the web and Mappls App on Android and iOS.

in a filing on BSE said that Mappls RealView covers thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ajmer and hundreds more towns and tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said “With Mappls RealView on https://www.mappls.com and Mappls App, users can virtually explore India like never before and see and interact with full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads looking out into various tourist, residential and commercial areas of cities and travel destinations as well as highways. Users can also experience immersive 3D maps for pan India and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India.”

He also added that this offering comes with Mappls’ detailed house-address level 2D maps from and ISRO’s rich catalogue of satellite imagery and Earth observation data which MapmyIndia has integrated, gives a full & immersive Real World Metaverse experience to users, all indigenously built in India by India’s leading advanced and deep-tech company MapmyIndia.

The entire Mappls RealView maps repository cover hundreds of thousands of kilometres already, including over 40 crore geo-tagged 360 degree panoramas, videos and panoramas which give exact ground reality, across the length, breadth and depth of India across thousands of cities, tourist areas, city streets and highways and tens of thousands of 3D models and pan India 3D data.

MapmyIndia has already made live a part of its repository - covering nearly 100,000 kilometres across hundreds of cities and highways for free for consumers.