March quarter boost for multiplex players PVR and Inox Leisure

Stocks of listed multiplex players PVR and Inox Leisure (Inox) were up sharply as compared to the weak broader indices on expectations of a robust March quarter and growth prospects for FY20. Even as the benchmarks ended in the red, Inox was up nearly 10 per cent while its larger peer PVR was up 2.4 per cent.

Analysts believe the near term outlook for the companies should be strong given higher footfalls due to transmission of cut in goods and service tax (GST) rates and good content. The rate was cut to 12 per cent for tickets priced below Rs 100 while for the rest it was pegged at 18 ...