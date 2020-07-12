Margin pressure, limited operations under lockdown to continue for D-Mart

After outperforming its peers in the March quarter, Avenue Supermarts had a muted June quarter due to restrictions on account of Covid-19. The company, which runs the D-Mart chain of stores, had a sharp 34-per cent fall in revenues in the June quarter. The decline was largely due to the impact in April which saw closure of half its stores.

Further given social distancing norms, the footfalls too were weak. However, as compared to fashion retailers, Avenue is less impacted given that half its revenues comes from groceries which are under the essential list. The positive on the ...