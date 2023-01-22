Marginal growth in demand expected in 2023: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

Steel reported an 88.75 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of the financial year on the back of higher input cost and lower selling price. In an interview, Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer, Steel, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that domestic demand is strong and there are triggers for revival in sentiments from China in Q4 but a stubborn inflation in many economies may prevent any major growth in world steel demand. Edited excerpts: