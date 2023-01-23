Margins to improve by 200-250 bps next quarter: LTIMindtree CEO

LTIMindtree recorded a 4.7 per cent dip in the net profits in Q3FY23, the first quarter after the merger of erstwhile majors L&T Infotech and Mindtree. Debashis Chatterjee, the CEO and MD of LTIMindtree in an interview with Sourabh Lele says the margins may improve by 200-250 basis points in the next quarter, as integrations will complete.