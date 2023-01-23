JUST IN
Margins to improve by 200-250 bps next quarter: LTIMindtree CEO
Defence, overseas markets to boost incremental growth for Solar Industries
Margins to improve by 200-250 bps next quarter: LTIMindtree CEO

In a Q&A, Debashis Chatterjee also dwells on the impact of the economic slowdown on his firm's demand outlook

Topics
IT services | Q3 results

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Debashis Chatterjee, LTI Mindtree CEO
Debashis Chatterjee, LTI Mindtree CEO

LTIMindtree recorded a 4.7 per cent dip in the net profits in Q3FY23, the first quarter after the merger of erstwhile IT services majors L&T Infotech and Mindtree. Debashis Chatterjee, the CEO and MD of LTIMindtree in an interview with Sourabh Lele says the margins may improve by 200-250 basis points in the next quarter, as integrations will complete.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:23 IST

