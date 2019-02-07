Marico: Impact of rising market share on margins will interest investors

Marico’s stock gained about 2 per cent on Wednesday on account of good traction in volumes of its flagship brand — Parachute hair oil (volume growth of 9 per cent). However, Marico’s overall domestic volume rose just by 5 per cent, while other FMCG players reported double-digit volume growth in Q3.

This was due to muted volume growth of Saffola and smaller coconut oil brands. A 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net sales to Rs 1,861 crore (marginally below analysts’ expectations of Rs 1,867 crore) was also driven by higher prices, mainly of its Parachute ...