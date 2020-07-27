JUST IN
IOC, French firm Total join hands for bitumen production and marketing
Business Standard

Marico: Management's positive commentary offers some comfort, say analysts

Pre-tax profit was flat in Q1 and hair oil volumes are back to pre-Covid-19 levels, but sustaining the show may not be easy

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Marico’s performance for the quarter ending June 2020 (Q1), announced during market hours on Monday, came in as a surprise. Apart from beating the Street’s expectations, the hair-to-edible oil major's Ebitda margin was the highest in nearly 12 years, led by aggressive cost control.

Yet, the Street wasn't convinced given the negative stock reaction to the results amid worries over growth of hair oil category and a deceleration in the volume growth of Saffola edible oil. However, analysts say, the positive management commentary offers comfort. According to ...

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 20:16 IST

