Marico: Management's positive commentary offers some comfort, say analysts

Marico’s performance for the quarter ending June 2020 (Q1), announced during market hours on Monday, came in as a surprise. Apart from beating the Street’s expectations, the hair-to-edible oil major's Ebitda margin was the highest in nearly 12 years, led by aggressive cost control.

Yet, the Street wasn't convinced given the negative stock reaction to the results amid worries over growth of hair oil category and a deceleration in the volume growth of Saffola edible oil. However, analysts say, the positive management commentary offers comfort. According to ...