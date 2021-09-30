JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

As many as 1,007 super-rich people see 51% rise in wealth in 2021: Report
Business Standard

Marico starts hybrid work model for all staff starting Friday

Several Indian firms are offering this models which is helping them cut rental and power costs, apart from saving commuting time for staff

Topics
Marico | employees | Work from home

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

wfh, work from home, IT, computers, data, technology, employees, jobs, staff, entrepreneurs, startups, computer, internet, data
The endeavour is to offer a work model where employees will have the benefits of work from home as well as office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has announced its plans to enforce the hybrid model of working for all employees from tomorrow. Several Indian companies are offering hybrid work models which is helping the companies cut rental and electricity costs, apart from saving commuting time for employees.
.

Under the new ‘Ways of Work’ design, Marico will offer greater flexibility to employees thus enabling the majority of employees to work from the office at reduced frequency. The endeavour is to offer a work model where employees will have the benefits of work from home as well as office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments, the company said in a statement. Many companies now follow a hot desking strategy under which employees can sit anywhere when in office.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 30 2021. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.