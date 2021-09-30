Marico starts hybrid work model for all staff starting Friday

Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has announced its plans to enforce the hybrid model of working for all from tomorrow. Several Indian are offering hybrid work models which is helping the cut rental and electricity costs, apart from saving commuting time for

Under the new ‘Ways of Work’ design, will offer greater flexibility to thus enabling the majority of employees to work from the office at reduced frequency. The endeavour is to offer a work model where employees will have the benefits of as well as office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments, the company said in a statement. Many now follow a hot desking strategy under which employees can sit anywhere when in office.