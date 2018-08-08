Market for smart devices to cross 500 mn units for the first time in 2018

The market for smart devices, including smart speakers, digital media adapters, lighting, thermostats and many others, is expected to cross half a billion units for the first time in 2018. Analyst firm IDC expects demand for such devices to grow 26.8 per cent over the previous year to 549.5 million units (to be shipped) in 2018.

Smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and video entertainment devices such as the Amazon Fire Stick and Google Chromecast will make up 71 per cent of this market, according to the report. Overall, the market for smart devices will remain hot ...