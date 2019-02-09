Market punishes Tata Motors after record loss in Q3; shares fall 30%

-
Tata Motors reported net loss of nearly Rs 27,000 crore for the quarter ended December on account of a slowdown in China’s car market. The company’s shares fell as much as 30 per cent, the most in 26 years, before ending 18 per cent lower at Rs 150.
“We are concerned about the magnitude of equity erosion led by investment write-offs, which could hurt debt covenants and lead to downgrades,” said Nitesh Sharma, analyst with PhillipCapital India. “Jaguar Land Rover performance was yet another disappointment. As per our checks with dealers in China the company hasn’t offered them additional incentives yet and is expected to roll out the same in Q4FY19.”
