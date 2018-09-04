Market share a fictional goal, we will focus on products: Anand Mahindra

Anand G Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra and Mahindra, tells Shally Seth Mohile that market share is a fictional goal as long as the company is able to deliver healthy returns to the shareholders and come out with models that people aspire to. On the sidelines of the launch of the Marazzo, a seven-seat model, at the company’s facility in Nashik, Mahindra touched upon the changing market dynamics in the utility vehicle segment.

He pointed out that the new model had been co-developed across three continents, and signalled the company’s arrival as a global player. Edited ...