Market share gains likely for IndiGo as SpiceJet, Jet Airways face problems

The InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) stock has gained 17 per cent since the start of the month due to operational and financial problems of its competitors Jet Airways and SpiceJet.

While Jet Airways is struggling to restructure its debt and get additional funds, SpiceJet has been forced to ground some planes (Boeing 737 Max) due to technical problems. Analysts at Edelweiss Securities believe that the impact on SpiceJet, due to the grounding of 13 737 Max aircraft, will be more with a 28 per cent impact on operating profit in FY20 compared to Jet Airways, which has grounded five ...