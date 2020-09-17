Market share gains, pick up in ad growth to help Zee Entertainment

An uptick in viewership of general entertainment channels for the second consecutive month in August, market share improvement and expected gains in advertising revenues are positive for Zee Entertainment. Analysts at Elara Securities say that the broadcaster reported a strong performance in August and was able to gain market share across general entertainment as well as regional content over the previous month.

The gains should help it continue its outperformance over peers on the advertising front. Analysts expect advertising growth, which had come off sharply in the June quarter, to ...