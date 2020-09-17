Sebi tweaks norms for assiging NAV while purchasing units of MF schemes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has tweaked the norms for assigning net asset value (NAV) while purchasing units of mutual fund schemes. “It has been decided that in respect of purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application,” the regulator has said in a circular.

Until now, investors who gave a cheque for below Rs 200,000 got the same day's NAV, while those putting more got the NAV of the day when the cheque was realised.

“Now that anomaly has been set right and all investors will get the NAV of the day the cheque is realised. Those wanting to get today's NAV will have to do a direct transfer of funds. This will impact investors in the B30 cities (below 30) more than those in top cities as the latter anyways do digital transactions," said the chief executive of a fund house.

In the circular, the regulator also issued guidelines on trade execution, allocation and risk management.