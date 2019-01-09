Maruti employs multiple endorsers to give each channel a unique identity

It’s not very often that an auto company accords higher priority to its sales channels over the products in its stable. But that is precisely what market leader Maruti Suzuki India has done.

For the three dealership brands that it uses to sell its cars, Nexa for premium, Arena for mass and True Value for used cars, Maruti is banking on the celeb power of not one but three—Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao. Why has the company eschewed popular logic in the auto industry where endorsers pitch brands, not their points of sale? RS Kalsi, executive director, sales ...