Maruti introduces new hygiene norms for dealerships amid Covid-19 pandemic

From the time a customer walks into the showroom till the final delivery of the vehicle, all processes have been scientifically studied, says the company

BS Web Team & Agencies 

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The process ensures highest level of hygiene and sanitisation across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees, MSI said in a statement. The Covid-19 SoP designed by the company encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions, MSI said.

From the time a customer walks into the showroom till the final delivery of the vehicle, all processes have been scientifically studied, it added.

After the implementation of these SoPs, and based on approvals from state governments, company dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers, it added.

"All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touchpoints," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

The auto major said it now offers the door-step delivery of cars. Besides, the dealerships will carry out complete sterilisation of the test-drive vehicles, it added.

MSI currently has around 3,080 dealerships across 1,960 cities and towns in the country.
First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 13:26 IST

