Maruti's rich valuations difficult to sustain amid auto sector slowdown

The Maruti Suzuki stock has gained over 35 per cent in the last three months on expectations of volume gains in the second half of the fiscal year, market share improvement, and edge over competition on the transition to the BSVI emission norms. The corporation tax cut helped boost sentiment for the stock.

Given the price surge since August, the stock is now trading at over 33 times its estimated FY20 earning per share and 31 times one-year forward estimates. Current valuations are at the highest levels in at least 14 years. Barring Eicher, most of its peers in the auto sector are trading at ...