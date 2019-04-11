Maruti stares at worst quarter in 5 yrs, improvement likely after elections

With volume growth at less than 1 per cent, March quarter financials will not be rosy for the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki (MSIL). Weak volume growth, coupled with muted realisations, will result in revenue growth falling below 5 per cent. Net profit, too, is expected to dip 4.5 per cent, according to consensus brokerage estimates.

This will be the weakest March quarter performance of the company in at least five years. More importantly, the earnings weakness is likely to extend to 2019-20 (FY20) as well. Pessimism largely emanates from the fact that the volume ...