Maruti Suzuki consolidated Q4 net up 58% to Rs 1,839 cr despite sales dip

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22
Supply crisis, market share loss in SUV put Maruti's stock under pressure
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Maruti Suzuki surges 11% in 2 days post Q3 results; hits fresh 52-week high
Toyota-Suzuki affordable electric vehicle to make India debut by 2025
-
India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, reported a 58% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, of Rs 1,839 crore. Thr firm had reported a net profit of Rs 1,166 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated total revenue from operations was up 11.29 per cent at Rs 26,749.20 crore, from Rs 24,034.50 crore a year ago, it added.
Total vehicle sales in the quarter under review stood at 488,830 units, lower by 0.7 per cent from the same period previous year.
Domestic sales were 420,376 units, down eight per cent over the Q4FY21 number, the company said, adding that exports stood at 68,454 units, the highest ever in any quarter.
The company sold a total of 1,652,653 vehicles during the year, up 13.4 per cent over the previous year, it said, adding domestic sales were at 1,414,277 units, up 3.9 per cent over FY 2020-21.
"Production during the year was impacted by shortage of electronic components by an estimated 270,000 vehicles, mostly domestic models, because of which there were pending customer bookings of about 268,000 vehicles at the end of the year," Maruti Suzuki said.
“The prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and precious metals witnessed an unprecedented increase during this year. The company was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact," the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Maruti said the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share for the year FY22.
On Friday, Maruti shares were trading at Rs 7,680 a share on BSE, just a few minutes before the closing bell.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU