Maruti Suzuki June sales at 122,685 units, down 1.2% due to chip crunch

Passenger vehicles (cars and utility vehicles) at Maruti Suzuki India contracted marginally by 1.2 per cent to 122,685 units in June from 124,280 units in the same month a year ago owing to the shortage of semiconductors.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti said in a statement.
However, if the sales of Baleno and Brezza models to Toyota Kirloskar and of light commercial vehicle Super Carry are included, the company's dispatches were up from 130,348 units a year ago to 132,024 units last month.
Meanwhile, reinforcing the trend of a rapid shift from entry-level small cars to pricier models, while the sales of the Alto and S-Presso declined year on year by 17 per cent during the month. The company's utility vehicle sales including the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 in June also crimped to 18,860 units from 28,172 units a year. In a bid to recoup the lost ground in the utility vehicle market, Maruti launched the new generation Brezza on Thursday. It's the first among the multiple models it plans to launch as part of the move.
The cumulative dispatch of passenger cars rose eight per cent YoY to 93,695 units.
Meanwhile, the strong volume run for exports continued during the month, advancing from 17,020 units last June to 23,833 units this year.
