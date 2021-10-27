Maruti Suzuki profit slides as chip shortage slams production

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 65.3% plunge in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as a worldwide semiconductor shortage hammered production at the country's largest carmaker.
Car makers have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips, which have become a critical component in automobiles, powering everything from fuel injection to entertainment systems.
Maruti cut production by 60% in September, citing the shortage. Its passenger car sales for the month dipped 67.4%.
An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced due to the electronics component shortage, the car maker said .
Maruti, which sells every second car in India, said unit sales fell to 379,541 vehicles in the quarter from 393,130 units a year earlier.
The company posted a profit of 4.75 billion rupees ($63.38 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 13.72 billion rupees a year earlier.
Still, total revenue from operations rose 9.6% to 205.39 billion rupees in the reported quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU