Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales in Q4 surge 27%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 9.7% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as weak demand for vehicles during the Covid-19 pandemic and higher commodity costs hurt India's largest carmaker.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,166 crore for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of Rs 1,292 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
The company sold total of 492,235 vehicles during the quarter, an increased of 28%.
The carmaker's quarterly sales in domestic market stood at 456,707, up 27% as compared to the year-ago period when nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
