Maruti Suzuki sees 'much better' 2021 as economy rebounds: Chairman

-
ALSO READ
India can beat China at low-cost manufacturing: Maruti Suzuki chairman
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 1st quarterly consolidated loss in 17 yrs at Rs 268 cr
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki Q1FY21 preview: Brokerages see net loss of up to Rs 750 crore
-
India’s biggest carmaker is expecting next year to be “much better” than 2020 as the economy rebounds and consumers emerge from pandemic-induced lockdowns to buy its vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp., is expecting retail sales in December to be “pretty good” as there are pending orders with its dealerships and the rate of enquiries has sustained even after the festive season, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.
“The pending demand has been very much in the forefront of what is causing the increase in sales,” said Bhargava. “2020 hasn’t been a good year. We lost the first quarter so I definitely expect 2021 to be much better than 2020.”
Sales of cars and sport utility vehicles typically increase every year in the run up to the Hindu festival of Diwali, which this year was celebrated in mid-November. Bhargava said it was a “little bit” surprising that demand has continued as many expected a drop after the end of the festival period. The inventories at the dealerships are probably at the lowest they have had for years, he said.
The operations at the automaker were hit when lockdowns were imposed earlier this year and Maruti gradually built up production. “Now we are running at full capacity,” said Bhargava. The company’s sales including exports climbed 1.7% to 153,223 vehicles in November.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU