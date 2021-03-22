Maruti Suzuki to raise prices in April to tackle higher costs

-
-
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will increase the prices of vehicles in April, citing the adverse impact of rising input costs over the past one year.
"Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs," the company said in an exchange filing.
"Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase," it said.
This price increase is likely to vary for different models.
The country's largest carmaker's service network has crossed 4,000 outlet mark across the country, covering 1,989 towns and cities.
The auto major said it has added 208 new service workshops in 2020-21, despite tough conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the company's scrip closed lower at Rs 7,106, down 0.11 per cent on NSE.
