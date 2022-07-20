Maruti takes the road to electrification with strong hybrid Grand Vitara

-
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki made its first foray towards electrifying its vehicle portfolio with the unveiling of mid-sized SUV, the Grand Vitara.
With this, Maruti is looking to strengthen its SUV portfolio while simultaneously marking its entry into electric drive from which the automaker has so far been absent.
The Grand Vitara will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq upon its market launch next month and its bookings are open already at authorised.
For Maruti Suzuki, the model is critical in its struggle to regain lost ground in the SUV segment from rivals Hyundai, Kia, and Tata Motors. The SUV segment is the fastest-growing portfolio in India’s auto market.
Maruti says the Grand Vitara will provide an off-roading experience while ensuring a "cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world" via its electric hybrid system. The Grand Vitara comes with manual and 6-speed automatic transmission, with features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.
The vehicle goes on sale in September with prices expected to start at Rs 9.5 lakh
