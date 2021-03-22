Maruti to hike prices from April 1, other firms may follow as costs rise

India, the country's largest carmaker, said on Monday it will increase prices from April as it seeks to meet high input costs. The company did not specify the price hike but it will be second round within three months.

Other are likely to hike prices by 1-3 per cent now to offset input cost pressures, especially in steel. The hikes, however, will be undertaken carefully, so that it doesn’t hurt sales. Fueled by new launches and an economic recovery, in India have been on an upswing.

Maruti, which makes WagonR and Alto, last hiked prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 on January 18. Other firms too increased prices, hinting at another round if continue to rise.

Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices rallied to a multi-year high of nearly Rs 56,000 per tonne in February from Rs 39,200 per tonne in March 2020 as demand improved amid iron-ore supply constraints and high global prices. Prices of other commodities in the international market including tin and copper have jumped 32.30 per cent, 14.70 per cent, while aluminum prices are up 7.80 per cent

Various input costs have increased over the past year, Maruti said in a regulatory filing on Monday. "Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021," it said.

The price increase shall vary for different models, Maruti said. The company, however, did not share details about the quantum of the price hike it intends to take from April.

Aditya Makharia, vice president at HDFC Securities, said the impact of commodity price inflation has been between 200-300bps across OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Expect the industry to raise prices to partially offset the same,” said Makharia, pointing out that given the strong demand in the PV (passenger vehicle) segment, the price hike may not impact PVs but it will impact two wheelers as the demand is weak.