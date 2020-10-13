Maruti to introduce new SUVs to take on rivals, strengthen pole position

Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce a slew of new SUV models over the next couple of years as it seeks to straddle the segment with multiple product offerings at varied price points, said people aware of the company's plans. Starting from mid 2021, the car market leader is set to launch five new -- one every six months till 2023.

"They will have one model at a price gap of Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 --- very much like they have in the hatchback segment," said a person cited above. Maruti’s move is prompted by rapidly changing buyer preference, said another person.

First off the block will be a new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) which is being co-developed with — Suzuki’s alliance partner. The model will also wear a badge.

This will be followed by a new Vitara Brezza in the first half of 2022. The second half of 2022 will see the launch of a mid-size SUV that will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Sonnet. A cross-over pitted against the Tata Nexon will also go on sale in the second half of 2022. The first half of 2023 will get a made in India - Jimny.

Maruti's Avik Chattopadhyay said that the company's brand strategy need not be the same as the company's product strategy. He further said that while it was fine to have multiple at different price points, the one above Rs 10 lakh should have a badging and the one below Rs 10 lakh should have Suzuki badging.

“It’s important that Maruti plays that game as the Suzuki badging has still not been able to break the above Rs 10 lakh price barrier as yet,” he said.





Amid growing congestion in urban centers, buyers in India and around the world are showing a strong preference for SUVs, including cars with an SUV stance. The trend in India, where people primarily look for a high seating position, easy visibility in the front and the rear, an upright stance and high ground clearance in an SUV, is very different from other markets such as Europe where there is clear distinction between a crossover and an SUV, say experts.

Of the 48 new model launches that India's passenger vehicle market has seen since the beginning of the current calendar year, half are

The trend has prompted auto firms to drive in new models, loaded with features at competitive price points. Maruti that presently sells models including the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S Cross models in the SUV segment is facing competitive pressures from Korean rivals Hyundai and Kia. As compared to the cars, the SUVs have remained relatively resilient to the headwinds in the market. In the first five months of the ongoing fiscal, passenger car sales have almost halved to 307,539 units from 673,609 units a year ago. The fall in numbers of utility vehicles has been lower. The number dropped to 221,251 units from 357,741 units, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

“The new models should help the firm make a strong come back,” said Puneet Gupta, associate director, I.H.S Markit.

Within a year of driving into the market, Kia, a Hyundai affiliate has managed to corner 12 per cent of the SUV market and has aggressive plans for the years ahead. In the first five months of the current fiscal, Maruti controlled 24 per cent of the segment, according to Siam. It dropped 3.7 per cent year-on-year to 23 per cent in September.