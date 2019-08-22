Max Healthcare plans to spin off diagnostic laboratory, home care biz

Max Healthcare, which has been acquired by KKR-backed entrepreneur Abhay Soi’s Radiant Life Care, is planning to spin off its diagnostic laboratory as well as its home care business into separate companies and bring in investors to take a stake in the new ventures. Soi is scouting for acquisitions, and is open to bidding for Jaypee Hospital when it goes before the National Company Law Tribunal.

Radiant had discussions with Mumbai-based Jaslok Hospital but the deal did not fructify because the unit decided against a sale. Max’s laboratory diagnostic business, which ...